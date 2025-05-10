DPP orders no charge against Erla

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher -

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, on May 10 advised police that there is insufficient evidence to support any criminal charge against Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher.

His decision comes four days before the employment contract for Harewood-Christopher, 62, ends.

Harewood-Christopher was suspended from active duty by the Police Service Commission in early February, pending the outcome of a police investigation relating to the purchase of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

The commission must lift her suspension if she is to return to active duty for the remaining four days.

On January 30, police officers led by DCP Investigations and Intelligence Suzette Martin arrested Harewood-Christopher at her Police Administration Building office on suspicion of misbehaviour in public office. The dramatic arrest in front of staff sent shockwaves throughout the police service.

In a statement, Gaspard stated, "In this matter, on the evidence, I am of the view that there is no realistic prospect of a conviction for the offence of misbehaviour in public office or fir any offence and accordingly, it would be legally wrong to proceed further.

"I am further fortified in my conviction since the evidence has not unearthed any improper motive, consideration or

quid pro quo which might have unlawfully undergirded the CoP's issuance of the subject permit."

