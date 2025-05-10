Balisier House cracks beginning to surface

PNM supporters outside Balisier House after the political leader conceded defeat in the 2025 general elections on April 28. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: The recent public spat between ex-PNM leader Dr Rowley and his former foreign affairs minister Dr Amery Browne, has exposed to the nation what many of us have known for years: the PNM is a party beset by internal betrayal, hypocrisy and a lack of authentic leadership.

Dr Rowley’s dramatic invocation of "Et tu, Brutus?" in response to Browne’s Facebook post is both ironic and revealing. Here we have a man who has built his political career on division, arrogance and dictatorial tendencies who is now crying betrayal when faced with dissent within his own ranks.

For nearly a decade, he wielded power not to uplift the citizens but to cement his own authority, often at the expense of national development. That the cracks are now showing within his own political family is no surprise; it is the inevitable result of years of leadership built on fear, loyalty tests and personal ambition, rather than service.

Let us not forget that under his stewardship, the PNM presided over some of the most painful economic and social declines in recent memory. From the collapse of Petrotrin and massive job losses that followed, to the ongoing crime epidemic that leaves ordinary citizens living in fear, the PNM’s record is a litany of failure.

Infrastructure projects were abandoned, public confidence in state institutions eroded, and the gap between the political elite and the suffering masses widened. All the while, he maintained an aloof and combative posture, dismissing legitimate criticism as political attacks and branding dissenters as enemies.

The irony in Browne’s subtle yet sharp critique – referencing "authenticity" over influence – is striking. For years, the PNM under Rowley operated as though it was untouchable, manipulating the levers of state power to protect its own while vilifying anyone who dared challenge it.

With former ministers now publicly challenging the narrative, it is clear even within their inner circle, there is growing recognition of the rot that has festered under Rowley’s leadership.

Pennelope Beckles’s appointment as Leader of the Opposition adds yet another layer to this political unravelling. Once sidelined and disrespected by the PNM hierarchy, her return to prominence signals that the old guard’s grip is weakening.

The public infighting, thinly veiled behind social media posts and coded language, exposes the PNM’s internal fractures. This is a party in disarray, struggling to reconcile its past misdeeds with the demands of a citizenry hungry for real change.

The people deserve better than leaders who weaponise loyalty and treat public service as personal fiefdoms. They deserve leaders who will face criticism with humility, tackle crime and unemployment with urgency and manage the nation’s resources with competence and transparency.

The PNM under Rowley has failed to deliver on all these fronts. Now, as Balisier House crumbles from within, the nation must take stock and demand a new political era – built not on betrayal and bravado, but on authenticity and genuine public service.

CURTIS OBRADY

Arima