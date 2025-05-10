Arrive Alive: Improve, don't scrap demerit point system

ARRIVE Alive president Sharon Inglefield is seeking a meeting with the newly minted Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour and Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John to discuss road safety matters, including the recent announcement to scrap the former administration's demerit point system.

Inglefield believes the system is too valuable a tool in deterring errant drivers to toss out. Instead, she said shortcomings should be assessed and improvements devised.

"This demerit points system has worked all over the world, particularly first world countries, where they have minimal carnage on their roads and we're really hoping that we can revamp, relook and work together with all stakeholders to relook at the demerit points system to make it a better system rather than scrapping it."

She argued the system has an educational component, which would help improve the mindset of those who are chronic reckless drivers. According to the booklet on the Ministry of Transport's website, participation in a driver's rehabilitation programme approved by the Licensing Authority is one of the steps to regaining permission to drive once a person's permit has been suspended. This is along with retaking driving tests and paying the required fees.

Inglefield said there have been significant gains in improving road safety fatalities, which have been reduced by 50 per cent between 2011 and 2021 due to road safety actions.

"We were one of ten countries in the world that reduced deaths by 50 per cent. That is data that should be followed and what works is following the data."

Chaguanas San Fernando Taxi Drivers' Association president Kevon Philbert shared a similar sentiment. He told Newsday the system should not be abandoned altogether but rather reviewed. He suggested serious infractions like speeding should retain the demerit points, while some leeway could be given for other minor infractions.

"A review is good and I believe if they communicate a little more with the taxi association, the trucking association and the maxi taxis association which is the vehicles that does be on the road lewwe say 24/7, we could come to something more sustainable for everybody."

Last April, TT Taxi Drivers Network president Adrian Acosta raised several concerns about the system. Assistant secretary David Mack added if drivers were able to successfully contest the ticket in court, there was no mechanism to remove the points against them. In some instances, he said drivers were being suspended at ten points instead of 14.

The demerit point system was implemented in 2020 and revised several times over the years. It ascribed points for various traffic offences which would be added to a driver who is in breach of these rules. A person's driver's permit could be suspended for six months if they receive 14 points within a three-year period. With 14 to 20 points, a person could be banned for up to a year and with 20 points or more, that driver could be prohibited from holding a permit for two years.

Up to December 2024, some 14,000 drivers accumulated enough points to be disqualified. However, it was unclear how many of them had their permits taken away due to difficulties in serving them notice. This was revealed during a joint select committee sitting with the former Ministry of Works and Transport. Inglefield admitted this was a gap which needed to be closed for the system to function properly.

Arrive Alive's statistics showed a decrease from 146 in 2015 to a low of 75 in 2021 before trending upwards again up to 124 in 2024. The Covid19 pandemic and resulting public health measures led to fewer vehicles on the road from 2020 to 2021.

Inglefield said the rising fatalities since the pandemic's end do not mean the system is not working. She said the fact that it had engaged the new government's attention signalled that it was having an impact as a deterrent. She added that other elements go into making safe roads, which also need to be addressed, such as equipping police with speed guns, calibrated breathalysers, and proper training. This is why she believes stakeholders need to examine all the data before scrapping the demerit system. If removed, she fears there could be an increase in road accidents and fatalities.

"The data would reveal that. We don't want that to happen. Right now we have a decrease if you look at the stats on our site, you'd see there's a decrease year to date over last year."

Up to April 24, there was a 31 per cent decrease in fatal road traffic accidents and fatalities compared to 2024. Last year, there were 35 fatal accidents and 36 deaths for the period. This year had 24 fatal accidents and 25 deaths.

Inglefield urged motorists to adhere to the rules of the road as she pointed out that last year had the highest number of pedestrians killed in accidents. According to the organisation's website, there were 124 road fatalities in 2024, of which 54 were pedestrians.

Inglefield said a letter was sent to the Prime Minister earlier this week and letters would be sent to the line ministers by May 12.

On May 5, Chiffon Daniel, 35, was killed in an accident in Diego Martin when an errant driver broke a red light.

On May 8, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced plans were being implemented to scrap the system but did not explain why. Newsday was unable to reach Zakour for further comment. John, who is also a deputy political leader of the UNC, opted not to comment.

However, speaking at a UNC cottage meeting in Princes Town on April 22, 2024, Persad-Bissessar slammed the system as a form of taxation, not road safety.

Instead of instilling a sense of responsibility, she said, it has bred fear and resentment, fueled by a lack of transparency and trust in the Licensing Division.

“The government should review the demerit system. People are losing their licenses and their ability to earn a livelihood because of the arbitrary behaviour of some licensing and police officers.

“Some of these officers seem to be on a power trip, bullying and abusing citizens regularly.”

Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin withheld comment when contacted.

TTPS Road Safety and Traffic coordinator Brent Batson didn't comment directly on the move to scrap the system but told Newsday the police service is a law enforcement agency guided by the policies as set out in legislation. He, however, added: "We hope any legislative review of the fixed penalty notice system includes input by the TTPS."

Persad-Bissessar's People's Partnership government also had plans to implement a demerit point system in 2014. According to reports, then-Transport Minister Stephen Cadiz told a public consultation on the Motor Vehicle Authority (MVA) Bill that the system would see points added for infractions and drivers could face heavy fines. He said the bill would also restrict new license holders from driving between midnight and 5 am unless accompanied by an experienced driver.