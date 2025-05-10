Antigua and Barbuda PM knocks Sobers' comments on missing Trini

Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda. -

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne issued a strongly worded Facebook post on May 10, criticising Trinidad and Tobago's Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Sean Sobers, over recent comments regarding the disappearance of a Trinidadian national.

In his post, Browne wrote, “You have no moral authority to condemn our beautiful country. Instead, you should focus on the exponential increase in crime in your home country.”

His remarks came in response to a Newsday editorial titled Antigua’s Anguish published on May 7, which stated, "Mr Sobers, in one of his first official acts, has instructed civil servants to seek vital updates."

Browne accused what he described as "deracinated opposition elements" of collaborating with a foreign national to malign Antigua and Barbuda, saying: “These opposition elements have joined with a foreigner to condemn our beautiful twin-island state.”

Continuing, Browne highlighted supposed TT crime statistics: “Sobers, with more than 500 individuals reported missing annually in Trinidad & Tobago and hundreds still unaccounted for—while we sincerely hope the missing Trinidadian young man is safe, there is no evidence to suggest that he went missing in Antigua.”

Browne further alleged the missing man, Vasquez, has a history of suspicious travel: “Vasquez has previously entered Antigua by plane and left clandestinely by boat, ostensibly peddling marijuana from an illegal farm where he was employed.”

He concluded his post by acknowledging the pain of Vasquez’s family but emphasised the need for candour: “We sympathise and empathise with his grieving mother and trust he will be found alive. However, the facts must be stated. I stand always on the ugly truth, without fear of consequences.”

Former minister of Foreign and Caricom Affiars Dr Amery Browne, in a social media post responding to the Antigua PM comments, said, "Relations with our Caricom neighbours must be managed with wisdom and diplomacy at all times...it sometimes looks easy by it seldom is, and there are potential implications for trade and regional solidarity that should never be taken for granted. I wish the best possible outcome in this case."

In a May 5 interview with Newsday, Sobers stated that he had “immediately instructed staff” to contact officials in Antigua and Barbuda for updates on the investigation into Vasquez’s disappearance.

“I made an enquiry. Prior to today, no attempt was made by the ministry to reach out to the Antiguan government.”

Sobers said the ministry would liaise with Vasquez’s family and had requested records from the immigration division regarding Vasquez’s travel history.

"We have already sent out correspondence. I have been following the case closely, so I took the opportunity to immediately see how we can assist the family.”

According to reports, Vasquez visited Trinidad on April 6, departed on April 14, and was last seen on April 15.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is confirmed.