Al-Rawi's irresponsible rhetoric

Faris Al-Rawi during a PNM meeting in San Fernando on March 22. Photo by Angelo Marcelle -

THE EDITOR: I write as a concerned citizen deeply troubled by recent comments made by former government minister and San Fernando West candidate Faris Al-Rawi, in the wake of the PNM’s defeat in the general election.

During a public address outside President’s House, Mr Al-Rawi is reported as warning supporters to expect “six months of terror, torture, lies, frivolity and persecution,” and described the current political environment as a “war” requiring readiness and resistance.

While political disappointment is understandable, such rhetoric crosses a dangerous line.

In a democratic society like ours, public figures – especially former high-ranking officials – bear a serious responsibility to uphold national unity and respect for democratic transitions. Mr Al-Rawi’s words can only be described as fear-mongering, and in my view, they border on a dog whistle for unrest.

This kind of speech undermines public confidence, threatens social cohesion and potentially incites hostility. It is not only irresponsible – it may be unlawful.

Under the Sedition Act of Trinidad and Tobago, it is an offence to promote disaffection or encourage hostility between different groups. Given the emotionally charged nature of elections, language of this kind could incite unnecessary division or even violence.

We must be vigilant and demand better from our leaders, regardless of political affiliation. The peace and stability of our Republic should never be sacrificed at the altar of political frustration.

I call on the relevant authorities to investigate whether Mr Al-Rawi’s remarks violate any laws, and urge all political actors to lead with maturity, dignity and respect for our democratic institutions.

DARREN GARNER

Port of Spain