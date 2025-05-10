A step in restoring public trust

PM ARRIVES: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar arrives for the start of the post cabinet press conference on Thursday at the Red House.- Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: In a bold and principled move, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced that ministers of government will no longer be entitled to state-funded housing.

At a time when TT is grappling with economic strain, social inequality and deep public skepticism about the political elite, this policy signals a long-overdue shift in priorities.

For far too long, state-funded perks for government officials have existed in stark contrast to the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens. While the average taxpayer juggles rising rent, food prices and utility bills, many ministers have lived rent-free in luxurious accommodations – subsidized by these very same taxpayers.

This policy is not just about cost-cutting – it’s about fairness.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s decision sets a powerful precedent: that leadership should be rooted in service, not privilege. Ministers earn significant salaries and allowances – more than enough to pay for their own housing. Removing this entitlement sends a clear message: elected officials are not above the people, they are accountable to them.

The savings to the state, while not astronomical, are symbolically vital.

Every dollar not spent on rent for ministers is a dollar that can be redirected toward fixing schools, repairing roads, or boosting healthcare services. It’s also an act of solidarity – government officials sharing in the same financial realities faced by their constituents.

Beyond economics, the move restores public trust.

It tells citizens that this administration intends to govern differently – that sacrifice begins at the top. In a political culture long marred by waste and excess, policies like this help rebuild faith in democratic institutions. It may also inspire future governments to review other unjustified privileges enjoyed by officeholders.

If this is the tone for the next five years, then the people of TT may finally be witnessing the emergence of a new kind of governance: one built not on political entitlement, but on public accountability. And that, in any democracy, is a win.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas