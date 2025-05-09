Trinidad and Tobago women crumble in T20 Blaze as Guyana stay unbeaten

(FILE) Guyana's Shemaine Campbelle scored an unbeaten knock of 13. -

Trinidad and Tobago women suffered an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat against a still unbeaten Guyana women’s team when action continued in the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze at Arnos Vale Playing Field in Kingstown, St Vincent, on May 7.

Guyana cruised to their fourth consecutive victory of the campaign after removing TT for a paltry 35 in 14.3 overs, and then responding with an effortless 37/2 from 6.3 overs.

Put in to bat, TT struggled to construct any real partnerships and lost wickets in quick succession as the Guyana bowling attack ran riot.

A slow start with the bat for TT saw openers Shunelle Sawh (eight) and Britney Cooper (four) removed with just 20 runs on the board into the sixth over.

Lee-Ann Kirby (five) and Djenaba Joseph (four) also fell cheaply, while veteran and skipper Anisa Mohammed and young West Indian Samara Ramnath both perished without getting off the mark.

TT slipped from 20/3 to a humiliating 30/7 as Guyana’s off-spin trio of Sheneta Grimmond (3/5), Ashmini Munisar (2/2) and Plaffiana Millington (2/10) decimated their batting line-up.

No batter could get within double figures as Guyana had TT dismissed for a demeaning 35 runs.

Guyana, in reply, achieved the target with ease but not before TT bowlers Steffie Soogrim had opener Raeleanna Grimmond (three) caught by Joseph.

Mohammed’s off-spin had Mandy Mangru (six) play into the hands of Kirby to put them two wickets down, but Shabaka Gajnabi (14 not out) and Shemaine Campbelle (13 not out) weren’t having it, and guided them to a victorious 37.2, with over 12 overs remaining.

The result for TT was the second consecutive loss, having fallen to the Windward Islands women by three wickets on May 5. Guyana, though, remain unbeaten after four matches and lead the standings.

TT resume their T20 Blaze campaign on May 9 at the same venue, versus Leeward Islands, from 2 pm. Guyana hope to maintain their flawless form against Jamaica from 6.30 pm while Windwards take on Barbados from 7 pm.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

TT 35 in 14.3 overs (Sheneta Grimmond 3-5, Ashmini Munisar 2-2, Plaffiana Millington 2-10).

GUYANA 37-2 in 6.3 overs (Shabika Gajnabi 14 not out, Shemaine Campbelle 13 not out).