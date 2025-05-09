Tensions rise: IPL suspended, PSL moved to Dubai

Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during an Indian Premier League match vs Delhi Capitals at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, March 24. - AP PHOTO

THE 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has been suspended with immediate effect for one week owing to the ongoing cross-border tension between India and Pakistan. The revelation was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honorary secretary Devajit Saikia via a statement on May 9.

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Body Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchises, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans," Saikia's statement said.

"At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the government of India, the armed forces and the people of the country," the statement said.

Saikia said the BCCI salutes the bravery and selfless service of the armed forces as they lead the response to recent terrorist attacks.

The conflict arose after 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Kashmir. India accused Pakistan of being involved, but the latter has denied responsibility.

As many as eight West Indian players are involved in the ongoing IPL campaign, including Trinidad and Tobago's star pair of Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) and Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders). Last month, Pooran was recognised as Wisden's T20 Cricketer of the Year for 2024.

Jamaicans Rovman Powell and Andre Russell are also attached to the defending champions KKR, while the Guyanese quartet of Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals), Shamar Joseph (Lucknow), Sherfane Rutherford (Gujarat Titans) and Romario Shepherd (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) are also featuring in the tournament.

Former West Indies T20 superstars Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard are also at the IPL in the capacities of KKR mentor and Mumbai Indians batting coach respectively.

While he said cricket remains a national passion, Saikia said national security is of utmost importance.

"There is nothing greater than the nation and its sovereignty, integrity and security of our country. The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation."

The conflict has also affected cricket in Pakistan as the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates. West Indies white-ball captain Shai Hope is in the PSL, alongside his Bajan compatriot Jason Holder, Antiguan Alzarri Joseph and TT's left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein.

In a May 8 release, Cricket West Indies said it was monitoring the ongoing conflict to co-ordinate the safety, security and well-being of West Indies players and support staff in the affected region.