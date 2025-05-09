Supernovas hosts a A Day in Surrey

First Citizens Supernovas -

Six years ago, First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra launched a community initiative – A Day in Surrey – designed to bring the magic of steelpan directly to the people, especially those unable to make the journey to the Queen's Park Savannah on Panorama night.

The band is proudly preparing to host the sixth edition of the event on May 10 at the panyard, Surrey Village, Arouca from 5 pm.

Kimberli St Clair, treasurer of Supernovas and one of the co-managers of the event said it was initially created to celebrate their home base located in Surrey Village, Lopinot, as well as to honour the legacy of legendary steelpan arranger and composer, Jit Samaroo.

"As the birthplace of his musical legacy, Surrey holds deep cultural and emotional significance. The event helped keep his memory and influence alive in the hearts of the community and the pan fraternity.

"It has also brought together residents, supporters, and pan lovers in a family-friendly atmosphere, strengthening the bond between the orchestra and the community."

St Clair said the event also looks at the future musicians throughout their ranks.

"Supernovas often use this event to feature the next generation of pannists, arrangers, and musicians.

"It continues Samaroo’s legacy of mentorship and musical excellence."

The event also serves as a fundraiser and makes visible ongoing projects such as the Jit Samaroo Foundation and Steelpan Complex.

A Day in Surrey 6 is expected to feature steelbands including the 2025 Panorama winners, Republic Bank Exodus, NGC Couva Joylanders and Nutrien Silver Stars.

The 2025 Iron Park champions, First Citizens Supernovas will also be serenading their "home crowd."

Parang will also be on show with Los Alumnos de San Juan and Los Tocadores bringing the spirit of Trinidadian Christmas to life.

"This festival continues to champion the patronage of steelpan music outside the Carnival season, offering audiences a chance to enjoy the rich sounds of the national instrument year-round," St Clair said.

And with "overwhelming success" in 2024's edition, Supernovas will be looking to improve this year's event.

"We welcomed over 2,000 attending patrons and reached thousands more through a global livestream... our hope is that this production stands as a growing pillar in Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural calendar."

Mourning their manager's death

Though A Day in Surrey is a time for celebration, the Supernovas family will carry a heavy heart, mourning the loss of their manager, Anthony "Pampas" Samaroo, who died on April 27.

Supernovas Facebook page posted, "Anthony, was a pillar of strength, dedication, and passion within our band. His leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment helped shape Supernovas.

"We are heartbroken by this tremendous loss as he leaves behind a legacy that will forever echo through the instruments he loved and the lives he touched."

He was 65 and the nephew of Jit.

Samaroo's cousin Amrit, arranger and co-founder of Supernovas, told Newsday in WhatsApp messages on May 8 that his father mentored him (Anthony).

He said both men shared a good relationship in and out of the bandroom.

Asked about the impact Samaroo had on the youth in Surrey, Amrit said, "He was indeed someone who was heavily involved in the youth development of Surrey Village, and encouraged them to be involved in sport or culture.

"This led to the formation of Supernovas as we saw the need for Jit's vision to have a community steelband come to light."

While there will be tributes for Samaroo during A Day in Surrey, Amrit said they were discussing other gestures to honour his name at the band.

Pan Trinbago also mourned Samaroo's passing and extended condolences.

"His leadership and passion helped shape Supernovas and left an enduring legacy through the music he loved and the lives he touched."