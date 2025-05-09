Sanfest Young Star competition on May 10

TEN boys and ten girls will compete on May 10, for the title of Sanfest Young Star as a tribute to mothers. Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 11.

The primary school students, who are between the ages of seven to 12, will shine when they take to the Naparima Bowl stage, San Fernando, displaying their diverse talents which is a main component of the competition.

The 20 were selected from among 34 semifinalists. They represent primary schools such as Cedar Grove, Optimum Scholastic, both private primary, Sacred Heart, Sangre Grande SDA and, San Fernando Girl’s Government among others,

Now in its seventh year, the Young Star competition emerged from the diversification of the Junior Arts Festival, a national competition for primary and secondary students to showcase their talents. It was founded by the San Fernando Arts Council (SFAC) since 1970 and endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

Derron Attz, vice chairman of the SFAC and one of the committee leads for the Young Star element, said this is the first year the competition would have a both a male and female winner.

Attz explained that this competition has been dominated by girls, and they wanted to give young, artistic males, the opportunity to excel. The only male winner in the history of the competition was Jaevan Harrington of Avocat Vedic Primary School. He won in 2023, the last time it was held.

“Over the years, we had just one winner. This is the first year we would have two winners – a boy and a girl – because we realise the girls are the higher achievers and we wanted to give the male students a space to shine.

“We looked at the Sanfest module to decentralise the components within the festival. Just as Mr and Miss Sanfest found its own space, now the Young Stars has its own space and platform so we can see the male talent rise.”

The contestants will be judged on two areas. On their introductory segment, which would entail a 45 second presentation on their schools and brief backgrounds on themselves.

Students, including one from Tobago, will also be adjudicated on their individual talent, ranging from singing, dancing, monologue, instrumental renditions and drama.

Attz said there will be no special prizes. Based on these two components, five boys and five girls would be selected from among the 20 and graded from fifth to first, in both the male and female categories.

The junior arts component would take place in June and has as its objectives an opportunity to encourage and nurture performing, literary and visual arts in schools, that would lead to the holistic development of students as they explore their creative abilities.

The Junior Arts Festival has provided the rise of many of TT’s leading artistes including, Machel Montano, Joanne Foster, Liam Teague, Atiba Williams, Michael Zephyrine, Faye Ali Bocas, Victoria Cooper, Sherma Andrews, Rondell Donawa, Frances Brooks, Kees Dieffenthaller and Nailah Blackman.

Applications for Mr and Miss San Fest will also be opened in June.

Tickets are available from all schools, parents, Naparima Bowl box office, and at the Creative Arts Centre at 713-4100.