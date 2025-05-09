Reflections on 50 years of EU, Trinidad and Tobago partnership

Peter Cavendish, Ambassador, European Union Delegation to Trinidad and Tobago. -

PETER CAVENDISH

Ambassador, EU Delegation

Every year May 9, Europe Day, gives us an opportunity to celebrate and to reflect on the European Union’s core values of peace, unity, openness and transparency ­– values that are shared by the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago; but this year is special. This year we are also celebrating 50 years of successful diplomatic relations and partnership between the EU and TT.

On February 28, 1975, TT’s then minister of external affairs, Cuthbert Joseph signed the first Lomé Convention – the aid and trade agreement that allowed for the passage of goods to enter the European Economic Community, now the EU. Since that time, we have witnessed only a strengthening and deepening of that relationship.

The EU values tremendously the excellent partnership that has developed between this amazing twin-island state and ourselves. Consider how much partnership is already expressed through the respective mottos: the EU’s United in diversity and TT’s Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve.

We applaud the fact that throughout the years, TT has been a steady and a strong democracy – witnessed most recently in the general election and seamless transition of power.

We certainly cannot forget that last year TT chaired the 78th UN General Assembly and how much this country has strongly advocated for the rule of law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. Trinbagonian and likeminded countries’ diplomats are together seeking to promote fundamental values and rights in legal fact committed to by all members of the UN family. Therefore in these turbulent times to our respective mottos we could also add ‘United in adversity’.

We are particularly happy that under the Economic Partnership Agreement, TT businesses have access to a market of 448 million Europeans and that its citizens may go freely to Europe under the Schengen, visa-free, scheme.

The EU has no visas, no duties and no tariffs for its relations with TT.

Further, the EU has heard the voice of TT and those of other countries regionally and elsewhere on the need for reform of the international financial and banking order and the future evolution of those arrangements.

This evolution also has to address the future financing of climate mitigation actions.

We now have to ensure that our partnerships on the different platforms prosper and succeed as we plan for the next EU CELAC Summit, which takes place this year in Colombia. In particular, to bring to fruition many of the opportunities identified under the EU’s Global Gateway Investment Agenda, adopted by the leaders at the EU-CELAC Summit of 2023, in particular the opportunities in the green energy sector.

Clearly, the European Union wishes to diversify its energy sources and happily TT is blessed with resources that could be sustainably developed and capitalized, in co-operation with EU stakeholders, such as wind and sun as energy sources and the production of green hydrogen.

We have to move from an investment agenda to an investment plan for the future, the future of all those children carrying schoolbags both here and in Europe.

In terms of digital connectivity, we are approaching a deeper level of exchange with the extension of the super-connectivity cable called BELLA, an acronym, which stands for Bringing the Link between Europe and Latin America. The objective of this cable is to connect educational and research networks, such as the University of West Indies, to institutions in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean region.

Before I end, please indulge me in a personal reflection as I mark four years and approach the end of my tenure as the EU Ambassador. I am proud of the partnerships we established and maintained with our partners in Government, in the private sector and in civil society.

TT is indeed a beautiful country with a rich cultural heritage and wonderful people that I have been privileged to meet and enjoy these past few years. I have many memorable experiences and I shall retain these.

Whether it was drinking Trinitario cocoa tea with the wonderful community in Brasso Seco where community solar panels, part of our GCCA+ project, were installed, or planting trees in the picturesque Chaguaramas peninsula and with the Santa Rosa First Peoples.

Whether it was meeting with, and enjoying the creations of the many talented local artists and photographers, both young and old, who participated in our photo and art competitions, as well as meeting with other creatives in the film community through the TT Film Festival and the European Film Festival.

And let’s not forget about the food…the doubles, the roti, the crab and dumplings, the high quality rum that I have relished, and of course the visits to the wonderful sister isle, Tobago, and not forgetting the amazing Carnival. I have really enjoyed so much about this country! Trinbagonians believe me when I say that (as a fellow islander) you are truly blessed to live here!