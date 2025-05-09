Rainbow Cup Tobago could be the last on the island

Athletes race to the water for the swim category of the Rainbow Cup on June 10, 2023 at Turtle Beach, Black Rock, Tobago. - File photo by David Reid

THE 19th edition of the iconic Rainbow Cup Tobago International Triathlon, set to swim, cycle and run off at Courland Bay Heritage Park (Turtle Beach) on June 7, could be the final staging of this historic event in Tobago.

With just 30 days to go, the countdown begins for what may be the final chapter of this prestigious event.

Race founder and organiser, Jason Gooding — a nine-time national triathlon champion — has hinted that the 2025 edition could mark the last time this event is hosted in Tobago.

A statement from event organisers on May 8 said despite its growth and success over the past 19 years, financial sustainability remains a challenge.

“It’s been incredibly difficult to secure the sponsorship needed to sustain an event of this caliber,” said Gooding. “I was ready to end it after 2024, but the committee convinced me to try one more time. Sadly, the support hasn’t materialised—and I simply can’t continue covering the costs alone.”

What started in 2005 with just 35 athletes outside Grafton Beach Resort quickly outgrew its original home, eventually moving to Courland Bay Heritage Park. To date, the Rainbow Cup attracts over 300 local, regional and international triathletes, and hundreds more for its 5K run.

It also serves as both the National Standard Distance Triathlon Championship and the Carifta team qualifier.

The event is executed by the Odessey Timing Race Crew, running seven different races in a single day with flawless precision.

Grateful for the support over the years, Gooding reflected on the event's impact: developing youth participation, hosting school-based triathlon, duathlon, and aquathlon series, and producing over 60 Carifta-ready athletes, many of whom now compete internationally.

Looking ahead, unless there's a major turnaround in support, Gooding plans to shift his focus to the Rainbow Cup Grenada International Triathlon, which debuted in 2024 and continued into 2025.

With stronger backing from the government of Grenada and a convenient 35-minute flight from Tobago, he’s hopeful athletes will continue their journey there.

“It’s bittersweet,” he added. “This event was born out of a dream shared with my late father, Ian ‘BigO’ Gooding. Closing this chapter after 20 years will be emotional—but it’s time.”

For more information on the 2025 Rainbow Cup Tobago Triathlon & 5K Run, visit www.rainbowcuptobago.com or call Jason at 784-4128.