Mexican embassy celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Mexican ambassador Victor Hugo Morales, left)and Chilean ambassador Hernán Núñez, (right, at Cinco de Mayo celebrations on May 6 the Mexican embassy on Elizabeth Street, St Clair. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

ON May 5, Mexicans around the world celebrate the victory in the Battle of Puebla, one of the most important in their history. They do so with tradition, but above all, with tequila.

For this reason, the Mexican embassy held an event on May 6 at its headquarters on Elizabeth Street, St Clair, to commemorate the festivity, dominated by Tequila 1800 from the Jose Cuervo brand.

Mexican ambassador Víctor Hugo Morales highlighted the importance of this important date for his country.

“In 1862, the most powerful army in the world, the French, invaded Mexico. We Mexicans defended our country in a famous military battle: May 5. It was a remarkable triumph for the Mexican army over the invader. Hence the pride Mexico feels in celebrating Cinco de Mayo.”

Today, France and Mexico are close and friendly nations. In fact, French ambassador Didier Chabert was present at the commemoration.

Also present were Minister of Justice and Minister in the Attorney General's Office Devesh Maharaj; permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Caricom and chief of the foreign service Reita Toussaint, as well as Latin American ambassadors and Mexican dignitaries.

Morales said the celebration of May 5 has gained great relevance among the Mexican diaspora in the United States and has since spread throughout the world.

"We are extremely pleased Trinidadians are participating in the May 5 festivities with us. I have seen hotels, restaurants, and bars join the celebration in recent days with great joy, offering delicious food and excellent Mexican drinks, like the tequila that brings us together today."

Tequila was precisely the main theme of this year's celebration.

“I should mention Tequila is a town in western Mexico, a beautiful place, which is the origin and centre of production of the drink, which is why tequila has a geographical designation of origin.”

Today, tequila is a prestigious, high-quality drink, recognised worldwide; it can be silver, aged, or extra aged.

He highlighted the support of Massy Distribution, whose team is actively promoting tequila in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Last year, we organised several tastings, and one point we've been emphasising is tequila is not drunk in shots. Please don't drink it in shots. Tequila is best enjoyed – as the song everyone knows says – Despacito: suave, suave, suavecito.”

Nicolás De Freitas, commercial manager of Massy Distribution, said tequila has been gaining ground in TT.

“We've been working as a team with the Mexican embassy to bring tequila to TT. It's a prestigious drink Trinidadians enjoy.”

Throughout the evening, different types of tequila were served, as well as traditional Mexican dishes prepared by both Mexican and local chefs.