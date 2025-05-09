Massy revenue grows to $7.9 billion in Q1

Massy Group CEO David Affonso. -

MASSY Group reported a 16.3 per cent increase in profits and an 80.4 per cent surge in cash flow for the six-month period ending March 31.

In a media release on May 9, Massy CEO David Affonso said the group’s profit before tax from continuing operations increased to $556.7 million, while net cash from operations jumped to $744.9 million.

Revenue grew by 3.9 per cent to $7.9 billion as compared to $7.6 billion in the same period in 2024.

Profit after tax went up 20 per cent to $365 million.

Affonso said the results demonstrates the group’s successful execution of its business strategy and ongoing commitment to creating value.

“The strong financial performance has allowed the Massy Group to maintain its focus on key strategic areas,” he said.

“We continue to target growth opportunities in stable markets while enhancing our digital capabilities to better serve customers. Our operational improvements leverage technology to increase efficiency and maintain competitive pricing.

"Team development remains a priority, with ongoing investments in training and leadership programmes that align with our values and support both business success and local talent development. Our commitment to transparent investor communication remains steadfast.”

Massy also declared a dividend of 3.54 cents per share for the second quarter of 2025.

This represents a half-year dividend of 7.08 cents, a 125 per cent increase over the prior year’s interim dividends.