Married & Mischievous returns to Cipriani College

The cast of Married and Mischievous -

Married & Mischievous returns this Mother’s Day weekend, May 10 and 11 to the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies, following a sold-out run last weekend.

Ever wondered what happens when you mix three married couples, a night of "relaxation" and way too many drinks? The answer is pure chaos, absolute hilarity, and the kind of bacchanal that will have you laughing until your sides hurt, said a media release.

Married & Mischievous invites audiences to the dinner party from hell – or heaven, depending on which character you ask. When the alcohol starts flowing and inhibitions start dropping, these seemingly respectable couples transform into truth-telling, secret-spilling and boundary-crossing mischief-makers.

Hidden desires are confessed, awkward truths are revealed, and marriages teeter on the brink of disaster – or perhaps discovery? Because nothing says "I love you" quite like finding out who your spouse really is after a few too many drinks, the release said.

Directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh, this adults-only comedy features Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Kern Samuel, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehal, Nicholas Subero, and Benita Wilson – who will make you question everything you thought you knew about "till death do us part."

The release said this show is not for the faint of heart, the easily offended, or anyone who thinks marriage is all roses and romance. This is marriage uncensored, unfiltered, and absolutely unhinged, it said.

Whether you're married, single, or it's complicated, Married & Mischievous promises a night of laughter, mayhem, and the reassuring knowledge that your relationship problems probably aren't as bad as these folks'... probably.

See what happens when wedding vows collide with wicked revelations.

Showtime is 8.30 pm on May 10 and 6.30 pm on May 11.