Lessons for UNC

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Here's hoping that the long absence from power has helped the UNC reflect on the mistakes from last time and learn from them. Pennelope Beckles at the helm of the PNM is very pleasing to see. Better late than never. Maybe now, politics in TT can be conducted in a calmer, more professional manner.

I hope the UNC is capable to think outside the box and introduce measures to alleviate the stress of commute for the population.

1) Cablecar network through and over the Northern Range

2) Train network that would integrate agricultural regions to facilitate produce-to-market transport.

3) Job creation –bamboo agroindustry. See Paraguay.

4) Active developmental support for Haiti.

5) Close amicable and mutually beneficial relations with Guyana.

6) Constructive relations with Venezuela

Dr M RAMKISSOON

Zürich, Switzerland