King: Meeting with new culture minister ‘positive’ for TUCO

Ainsley King. -

TRINBAGO Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) president Ainsley King described a meeting with culture and community development minister Michelle Benjamin on May 7 as a positive one for the organisation.

In a statement on that day, Benjamin and her team said she and parliamentary secretary Dr Narindra Roopnarine held introductory meetings with key Carnival stakeholders.

King, Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) president Mark Ayen and Ultimate Soca Champion CEO Jerome “Rome” Precilla were among them.

The statement said unfortunately Pan Trinbago was unable to attend the meeting owing to “unforeseen circumstances” and there were plans to reschedule.

On May 8, Ramsey-Moore said she hoped to meet with the minister at the end of the month.

In the statement Benjamin “emphasised her strong commitment” to working with all stakeholders to advance TT’s cultural and creative sectors.

“She underscored Carnival’s importance as a vital expression of national identity and a key driver of economic opportunity,” it added.

The meeting focused on several key areas for Carnival 2026 including community and economic impact, global promotion and innovation, inclusive Carnival programming and environmental sustainability, it said.

King said in a phone interview on May 8, “The minister created a very strong impression, to me. She put me in a very comfortable position.”

The meeting for TUCO was a good one, King added.

“It was a meeting that planted a field for bearing fruits.”

Rome said his organisation gave a recap of Ultimate Soca Champion at the meeting and Benjamin and her team seemed pleased by its achievements in the first year.

“We are looking forward to partnering with the new minister and her team for the Ultimate Soca Champion 2026 and beyond as we prepare for the prize-giving ceremony to take place next week.”