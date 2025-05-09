Keyshia Cole, Dexta Daps for Mother's Day bunch festival

Jamaican artist Dexta Daps. -

GET ready for a soulful celebration like no other as R&B royalty touches down in the Caribbean at the R&B Brunch Festival at Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on May 10 from 4 pm.

The sultry sounds of R&B icon Keyshia Cole and the magnetic energy of Jamaican dancehall singer Dexta Daps promises an unforgettable Mother’s Day weekend experience.

Hosted by Scorch, Scorch Radio, and Air Committee, this festival promises good vibes, gourmet brunch bites, and a musical journey that blends timeless R&B hits with Caribbean flair.

Cole, the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum songstress known for classics like Love, Heaven Sent, I Should Have Cheated and Let It Go, will serenade fans with her powerhouse vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s own Dexta Daps is set to turn up the heat with his smooth dancehall-infused R&B tracks, including fan favourites like 7Eleven, Owner, Breaking News and Call Me If.

Local soca/dancehall singer Coutain also headlines a feel-good cast of some of Trinidad and Tobago’s trending artists.

More than just a concert, the R&B Brunch Festival is a celebration of love, music, and togetherness.

With lush vibes, bottomless mimosas, and a stunning venue in the heart of Port of Spain, this event is tailor-made for music lovers, brunch enthusiasts, and anyone looking to treat the special women in their lives.