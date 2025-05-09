Don't play with Tobago

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at her swearing-in ceremony at President's House, St Ann's, May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has made several good, unelected, choices for her cabinet and as parliamentary secretaries and senators.

However, the issue of Tobago's two elected representatives, and the roles they will play in Parliament, seems to be relegated to one of necessity, only for constitutional change votes.

This is even before Parliament has been convened. The government will be well advised not to play around with Tobago. It is already on a divinely ordained trajectory that many people will not like.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope