Cummings stands firm with Penny, PNM

PNM general secretary Foster Cummings. - File photo

PNM general secretary Foster Cummings says he remains committed to Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, whoever is chosen as the PNM's next political leader and the party as it rebuilds after the April 28 general election.

The UNC won the election 26-13-2.

Cummings, a former La Horquetta/Talparo MP, was defeated by the UNC's candidate Philip Watts in that constituency in the election.

In a Facebook post on May 9, Cummings dismissed what he described as attempts by "nameless and faceless supporters" who want him to be removed as general secretary.

"They are all free to offer themselves at the internal elections which will be held soon as we move towards our annual convention."

Cummings said his first responsibility is to the party, its membership and the office he currently holds.

"I refuse to publicly engage those who have been recruited to attack me and other party leaders personally in the hope that they can shift the blame and that their sponsors could possibly take control once more."

He repeated his loyalty to TT and to "the resilient PNM."

"..my decision in this regard is unshaken notwithstanding these attacks."

He called on all PNM members to work together to rebuild the party and to continue to serve the population.

Referring to claims made by unknown people about reviewing the party's membership before the PNM holds its convention to elect a new political leader, Cummings said, "Given the information circulating in the public domain, I wish to state that I was not consulted and I certainly did not approve of the strategy engaged by those who took us from government to opposition in furtherance of their agenda."

On May 6, PNM MPs Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Colm Imbert were elected party chairman and vice-chairman at a special general council meeting at the PNM's Balisier House headquarters in Port of Spain.

In a statement on May 8, Gadsby-Dolly said the May 6 meeting of the general council was duly convened and the election of a chairman and vice-chairman was conducted "with full transparency in the presence of over a 140 persons in attendance."

She added the PNM's leadership will meet on May 12 to discuss the holding of internal elections and other matters.

"The outcome of these discussions will be a recommended date for the PNM's internal elections, which will be proposed at the next General Council meeting."

Former PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley resigned from this post on May 1.

Rowley resigned as prime minister on March 16 and was succeeded by then energy minister Stuart Young.

On April 30, after the PNM's electoral defeat, Young resigned as party chairman.