Cops raid TTCB head office, documents seized in missing $$ probe

TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath arrives at the TTCB’s head office, in Balmain, Couva, on May 8, 2025. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

OFFICERS of the Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) head office in Balmain, Couva, on May 8, and left with some financial documents that might assist them with a matter concerning a former employee’s misappropriation of funds.

Over four police vehicles were observed in the carpark of the Alloy Lequay Administration Centre as early as 9 am, as officers spent over five hours conducting investigations.

TTCB president Azim Bassarath confirmed police went through some of their financials, and other documents and were very cordial in executing their duty.

“This was in connection with ongoing matter where the employee had misappropriated the money,” Bassarath said.

“We always said the matter was reported to the police and they have now simply started their investigations.”

This SIU investigation is a result of the board’s former treasurer reporting to police in late 2023, that an approximate sum of $500,000 was misappropriated by an employee. The employee has since resigned.

The treasurer was eventually removed from his executive post in January 2024 after the board moved a vote of no confidence against him.

He appealed the decision but lost on the grounds that he breached his duty of confidentiality by reporting the matter to the police before TTCB completed its internal investigations, while also sharing information from an executive meeting with the media.

Bassarath said he was unaware the SIU would be paying them a visit on May 8, but with the ongoing investigations, he was expecting their investigations to continue. He also confirmed that the officers made no prior request for documents.

Bassarath arrived at TTCB’s head office at 11.45 am and was not present when officers initially arrived.

“We came today and cooperated with them. They (officers) acted very professionally. They treated staff with respect and staff lent full support to them. When I arrived, they told me of their purpose and reasons they were there. And they continued to do what they had to do. Everything went well,” he added.

It was the first time Bassarath met this particular group of officers.

Bassarath said TTCB will continue to work hand-in-hand with the police to assist them in their investigations.

“We will continue to cooperate with the police. The employee committed an unlawful act and we are going to continue to give the cooperation necessary to the police. And whatever action the police want to take, they will take. I don’t know their next step,” Bassarath concluded.