Champs Army to meet AC PoS in First Citizens Cup

Defence Force FC's Reon Moore, centre, takes on Terminix La Horquetta Rangers during their TT Premier Football League match, on April 11,at the Arima Velodrome. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

FIRST Citizens Knockout Cup holders Defence Force and 2023/24 TT Premier Football League champs AC Port of Spain have set up an intriguing matchup in the round of 16 phase of this year's First Citizens Cup after getting facile wins in the opening round.

On May 7, AC PoS blanked Club Sando's TTPFL tier two team 3-0, with defender Robert Primus getting on the scoresheet alongside midfielders Nathaniel Garcia and Josiah Wilson.

At the Defence Force Reserves ground in Macqueripe, newly crowned TTPFL tier one champs Defence Force made light work of tier two strugglers Evolution FC when they got a big 6-0 win. Centre back Jelani Peters scored in either half, while Nicholas Bobcombe, Jameel Cooper, Shirwin Noel and lanky striker Brent Sam also scored for the Army/Coast Guard combination.

In what will be a clash of last season's First Citizens Cup finalists, Defence Force will now meet AC PoS on May 14 at the Defence Force Reserves venue.

Defence Force's tier two team will play San Juan Jabloteh in the round of 16 after getting a 3-1 penalty shootout win over tier one outfit 1976 FC Phoenix.

In what was a highly anticipated tier one clash in the first round, Jabloteh whipped Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 5-0 at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation grounds on the back of a brace from striker Dwight Jordan. Wingers Trevis Byron, Andell Fraser and J'Lon Matthews also scored for Jabloteh, who are currently fourth on the tier one standings.

Another clash which is sure to catch the interest of neutrals in the round of 16 is the matchup between prominent tier one clubs MIC Central FC Reboot and Miscellaneous Police FC. Central FC defeated tier two holder Harlem Strikers 5-2, with veteran Tyrone Charles bagging a double, to go along with goals from Daniel David, Gary Griffith III and John-Paul Rochford.

Police blanked QPCC 3-0 with a pair of late second-half goals from Xavier Rajpaul and Kwesi "Jep" Allen cementing their progress. Central and Police are currently second and third on the tier one table respectively.

Caledonia defeated Eagles FC 4-0 in the first round, with Tobago's Jariel Arthur leading the way with a double. Caledonia have been rewarded with a round of 16 meeting with fellow tier one team Prisons FC, who got a 4-0 win of their own against Bethel SC in Tobago on May 8. Brendon Figuera scored a first-half brace to lead Prisons' riot.

In other round of 16 matches to be played on May 14, tier one strugglers Point Fortin Civic will meet Club Sando; Sidey's Sports Club will face Petit Valley/Diego Martin United; Prisons Ignite (tier two) will tackle MIC Matura ReUnited; and San Fernando Giants will square off with UTT.

Club Sando received a scare in the first round as they defeated Police's tier two team 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 tie in regulation time.