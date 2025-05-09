Absurd spat over Whitehall

Whitehall, Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: The ongoing debate about the condition of Whitehall and the Diplomatic Centre has reached an absurd level. The new Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister asserts that both properties are unfit for occupancy, while the former Prime Minister showcases videos on Facebook demonstrating the pristine interior of the Diplomatic Centre.

It’s high time we put an end to this pointless back-and-forth, especially when we have far more pressing issues to address. I propose that we invite the media to conduct an inspection of both properties. This way, “we the people” can objectively assess the true state of Whitehall and the Diplomatic Centre for ourselves.

This straightforward solution not only promotes transparency but also reaffirms our commitment to accountability.

Let’s make it happen.

C PETERS

via e-mail