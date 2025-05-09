2 held for rape, robbery, kidnapping of Fyzabad pensioner

- File photo

SOUTH Western Division police believe they have uncovered an organised criminal ring after officers arrested two suspects in connection with a Fyzabad home invasion that ended with a 64-year-old woman being robbed, kidnapped and raped twice while her sick husband was beaten by the assailants.

South Western Division Task Force, Fyzabad and Siparia CID began investigations shortly after the incident on May 3, and by May 8, the suspects from Palo Seco and Fyzabad were arrested in the Fyzabad district. Investigators believe the suspects may be linked to a series of similar violent home invasions in the region.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for South Central Wayne Mystar commended the swift action of the officers and specialised units.

“This was a heinous and cowardly act committed against vulnerable citizens. I want to assure the public that we are treating this matter with the highest priority. We believe we have made a major breakthrough by disrupting an organised home invasion ring operating in South-West Trinidad. We will dismantle their operations, one cell at a time."

He also urged citizens to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activity in their communities without fear.

Police reports said around 11 pm on May 3, two masked assailants, one armed with a cutlass, forcefully entered the home of a 64-year-old woman and her 68-year-old husband, who is recovering from a stroke. The couple had retired for the night at their Fyzabad residence when the men broke into their bedroom, demanded money, and began ransacking the home. During the attack, the armed suspect beat the elderly man with a cutlass, while the other suspect sexually assaulted the woman in their home. The other assailant then reportedly took the woman against her will to a nearby abandoned house and raped her. Both men then ran away with $5,000 cash, jewellery valued at around $44,000, cell phones and various identification documents, including US travel documents, as the couple are dual citizens.

Anyone with information related to this case or any similar incidents can contact the South Western Division Task Force, Siparia CID, or call 800-TIPS anonymously.

Mystar also encouraged the public to adopt the following safety precautions against home invasions: