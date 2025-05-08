Why Alexander got key to Pt Fortin

Roger Alexander - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Recently, a message began circulating in a political chat group which asked bluntly: Why did Roger Alexander receive the key to the borough of Point Fortin?

Let me set the record straight, being the person who had the honour of conferring that recognition on Alexander.

The year was 2019, during my tenure as mayor of Point Fortin, when I proudly presented the key to the borough to then senior superintendent Roger Alexander.

On the surface, it was a tribute to his distinguished career in law enforcement and, more recently, his impactful role on the television show Beyond The Tape, where he bridged the gap between the TTPS and the public. But the reason went deeper, touching on the essence of who Roger is and what he symbolises.

Roger is a Pointarian – a term I use with pride to describe someone from Point Fortin. I played alongside Roger on the football field when we were teenagers. I have witnessed firsthand the determination, grit and resilience that our town instils in its sons and daughters.

Roger Alexander is a product of Point Fortin, shaped by its people, values, and challenges – and he has never forgotten his roots. While we may stand on different sides of the political aisle, my respect for Roger has never wavered.

He has carried the name of Point Fortin, and specifically Lot 10 Village, onto the national stage with distinction. Whether in uniform or on screen, Roger has served as more than just a law enforcement officer – he has been a voice for the voiceless, an advocate for public safety, and for many, an example of what is possible.

Still, I understand the murmurs.

In our society, we often withhold recognition not because of merit but because of personal grievances. We deny accolades because we “don’t like them,” because of jealousy or because they don’t belong to our political organisation. We’ve somehow convinced ourselves that awards are only for the politically convenient – the loyal party member, the insider.

Let me be clear: Roger Alexander received the Key to the Borough not because of political affiliation, but because of sacrifice, service and achievement. As a son of Point Fortin, as a representative of Lot 10 Village, and as a servant of Trinidad and Tobago, he earned it.

As we reflect on his accomplishments, I urge my fellow Pointarians to set aside the noise and celebrate one of our own. Let’s wish Roger well. And yes, when the PNM steps into the next electoral arena to challenge him, let’s remember that politics should never erase a lifetime of public service.

ABDON MASON

Former mayor, Pt Fortin