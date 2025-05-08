White smoke pours out of Sistine Chapel chimney: A new pope has been elected

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, OSA, was announced as the 267th pope to lead the Catholic Church. American-born Prevost has chosen the name Leo XIV. He succeeds Pope Francis, left, who died on April 21. - Photo courtesy Vatican News

Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, OSA, was announced as the 267th pope to lead the Catholic Church. American-born Prevost has chosen the name Leo XIV. Read more here.

VATICAN CITY: White smoke poured from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel and the great bells of St Peter's Basilica tolled on May 8 after cardinals elected the 267th pope to lead the Catholic Church on the second day of their conclave.

The crowd in St Peter’s Square erupted in cheers, priests made the sign of the cross and nuns wept as the crowd shouted “Viva il papa!” after the white smoke wafted into the late afternoon sky at 6.07 p.m. Waving flags from around the world, tens of thousands of people waited to learn who had won.

The smoke signal means the winner secured at least 89 votes of the 133 cardinals participating in the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis.

The Associated Press said, “The name will be announced later, when a top cardinal utters the words ‘Habemus Papam!’ – Latin for ‘We have a pope!’ – from the loggia of the basilica. The cardinal then reads the winner’s birth name in Latin and reveals the name he has chosen to be called.

“The new pope is then expected to make his first public appearance and impart a blessing from the same loggia.”

A diverse group of cardinals hailing from 70 countries had met for the second day on May 8 to try to elect the late Pope Francis's successor.

Pope Francis died on April 21 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. He was 88.