Trade Ministry welcomes Kama Maharaj

Parliamentary Secretary Colin Neil Gosine, left; Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister Satyakama "Kama" Maharaj and Randall Karim, permanent secretary in the ministry; at the ministry head office in Port of Spain, on May 8. - Photo courtesy Trade Ministry

THE Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism has welcomed Satyakama "Kama" Maharaj, as he officially began his tenure at the ministry after receiving his instrument of appointment on May 7.

Accompanied by Colin Neil Gosine, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry, Maharaj met Randall Karim, permanent secretary, Ava Mahabir-Dass, deputy permanent secretary, other ministry officials and members of staff.

In a release on May 8, the Ministry welcomed Maharaj and highlighted his extensive business experience.

"A respected leader with over 45 years of business experience, Minister Maharaj brings a forward-looking agenda focused on inclusive growth and national transformation," the release said.

During his visit, Maharaj said he was "humbled and honoured" to serve as minister and emphasised his deep sense of responsibility in undertaking the role.

He also outlined his focus areas over the next five years, which include diversifying the economy beyond oil and gas, expanding trade and exports, strengthening local manufacturing, driving investment and innovation, and positioning tourism as a pillar of economic growth for TT.

As an experienced manufacturer, Maharaj is known for creating world-class brands and developing inclusive products.

The release noted his strong business acumen has enabled him to successfully navigate challenges in global exports, commerce and international supply chains.

"Maharaj plans to bring this expertise to his national service and is committed to leading with integrity, vision and action," the release added.

The ministry extended its full support to Maharaj and Gosine.

"We look forward to a new chapter of impactful leadership and meaningful change aimed at enhancing the international competitiveness of TT."