Too much heat, amend tint regulations

Eli Zakour receives his letter of appointment as a senator and government minister at President's House, St Ann's on May 3. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Congratulations are in order to Mr Eli Zakour on his appointment as Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation. You, sir, have toiled for years on behalf of the UNC in the west and maintained tremendous political discipline. Now is your time to serve and you will do very, very well.

May I suggest your first policy be to amend the tint regulations to its previous parameters, 20 per cent visible light transmittance (VLT) in the front windows and 15 per cent VLT in the back.

Also, the anti-glare band overlay on the front windscreen can be returned to 12 from six inches thick and to 50 per cent VLT. Our thighs, dashboards and steering wheels are being roasted, and the current regulations provide no protection from the UV rays, so they are basically useless.

Some drivers are tinting their entire front windscreen which is dangerous to bypass the current regulations.

The current regulations were implemented to give the impression that the then government was fighting crime, when all they did was punish law-abiding citizens under this unrelenting heat from the sun.

The 70 per cent and 20 per cent VLT for the front and rear windscreen respectively can remain for proper visibility for the driver and other drivers.

This amendment is an excellent strategy for adapting to climate change. Thanks in advance!

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas