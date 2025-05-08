Time to put country first

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: It has been more than a week since our elections, and many of us remain deeply focused on political alignments. While this passion is understandable before an election, the time for division has passed. Now, every citizen needs to come together and focus on what is best for our country.

The general election on April 28, marked a turning point for TT. The United National Congress (UNC) secured a decisive victory, winning 26 of 41 parliamentary seats and ushering in a new era of leadership under Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

This outcome reflects a strong desire for change, as the People’s National Movement (PNM) suffered a substantial loss, dropping to 13 seats. While some have noted the relatively low voter turnout of about 54 per cent, it is important to recognise that more than half of those who voted supported the UNC, giving them a clear mandate to govern.

I acknowledge the deep emotions and frustrations on both sides following this heated contest. However, now is the time for unity. We need to put country first, setting aside political loyalties for the greater good of TT. Some who are strongly aligned with the losing party seem so focused on criticising the new government that they appear to wish for its failure. At the same time, I urge those who supported the winning party not to gloat or jeer at others. Winning the election is only the start of the race-we need all sides on board if our country is to move forward. While party loyalty is understandable, in our current economic situation, we simply cannot afford further division or setbacks. The most patriotic thing we can do is work together to ensure our country succeeds.

At the same time, we need a strong and responsible opposition to hold the government accountable and represent all citizens. Their role is vital in maintaining the checks and balances that underpin our democracy.

The UNC has made bold promises and has already begun implementing some of them. While there are some concerns about the feasibility of these commitments, especially given our economic challenges, scepticism alone will not build our future. Progress begins with collective support and a shared commitment to success.

I urge everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to give the new government a fair chance to find its footing. We all have a stake in their success, as their ability to deliver on promises like economic growth, improved living standards, and reducing crime depends on a united national effort. Let us set aside personal attacks and divisiveness and instead focus on constructive dialogue and collaboration.

By supporting the government in power, we support the potential for a stronger, more prosperous Trinidad and Tobago. Let us commit to this journey as one people and one nation, with patience, understanding, and a shared vision for success.

GABRIEL FARIA

via e-mail