The real story is change

LET ME IN PLEASE: Mayaro MP and parliamentary secretary Nicholas Morris, left, speaks to a man at the entrance to the private residence of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Wednesday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: It is truly amazing that the media is questioning the newly elected PM’s decision to work from home and lack of photo opportunities provided by the new administration.

Surely in this modern age one’s work should be judged on results and not photo opportunities and office location. Photo opportunities is a method that has been used in the past to “big up” lazy and ineffective politicians, and look where that has got us.

Another matter attracting the media’s attention is the complaint of mould and lack of maintenance on the “White House” and the PM’s official residence. On this matter I would only say, look around you for the real story — a nation whose public assets have been allowed to rot from neglect. Dilapidated buildings, crumbling roads, overgrown medians — this is the maintenance culture we inherited, a legacy of disregard that extends far beyond the two being focused on.

Instead of focusing on the positives we continue to criticise. We the people should recognise the “bullet” TT just dodged and encourage the new administration use their majority to change what needs to be changed for a better TT.

Thankfully, the leader of the opposition at her appointment recognises the changes necessary going forward, and we citizens encourage her to stay the course to everyone’s benefit.

Just my two cents.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail