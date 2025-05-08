So what if PM works from home?

MEN AT WORK: Workmen outside the Phillipine, San Fernando private residence of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Wednesday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: One of the more childish and politically immature narratives to emerge on only the first week of the new UNC government, is the frowning on the prime minister working from home.

The naysayers prefer for her to leave home at 3 am, disrupt the traffic with her entourage to reach for 8 am, smell some mould, then leave maybe around 2 pm for home, with nothing to show for the day. Sounds familiar, JW?

Largely ignored as nonsensical and out-of-timing was a PNM MPs appeal for the return of the ministry of youth affairs and national service so that PNM youths can win.

A morning talk show host – who no one really bothers with – really parlanced with this work from home issue saying the prime minister should have left her home, come to Port of Spain and seen the mould up front, perhaps inhaled a bit of it and then go to like maybe a coffee shop and worked from there until Whitehall is ready. Ideally, he posited, she should have reported for duty without fail.

A former senator cried about this being a bad example by the prime minister, when in reality, it was great to see the PM set the tone from the top as it relates to work from home – a post-covid phenomenon, which the PNM could not relate to because they abhorred computers in children's hands.

What was a bad example was the tardiness of the last minister who had taken some five years to not present a work from home policy and has demitted office without as much as a draft. How shameful for a former public administrator.

What is a bad example is that the computer labs proposed by the last administration as an alternative to laptops got nowhere, with not one single school having one, including the PNM-blessed and highly favoured QRC, which had to depend on the charity of Double M for $250,000 for their computer labs.

Shame on how the PNM agents in the media, after becoming unhinged on election night, are now shining and seeking to hold this Government to account.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James