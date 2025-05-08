Running government by remote

MATTERS OF STATE: From left, Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein, Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath and parliamentary secretary Nicholas Morris with their documents outside the private residence of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in Phillpine, San Fernand on Wednesday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Why do I believe that our new Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath is obfuscating on the real reason why the recently renovated Whitehall – Office of the Prime Minister “is not fit for human occupation?” Is it the first salvo to allow the 73-year-old Prime Minister to do what she did in round one – working from private residences? The UNC promised transparency not obfuscation, Barry!

I don’t think there is any constitutional requirement that she sits at the Prime Minister’s office in Port of Spain, but it is the expectation of the citizenry that she does so. During her first stint as PM she had an office at the Diplomatic Centre and at the Teaching Hospital in San Fernando. The point is the Honourable Prime Minister’s presence in an office assures us all that she will be in charge and not leave governing to a cabal as was done before. Government should not operate on auto pilot or by remote.

HARRY PARTAP

Former UNC MP