Rowley's Facebook fury at Browne

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo

"ET TU, BRUTUS?" The Latin phrase synonymous with betrayal, immortalised by William Shakespeare in Julius Caesar, was how former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley began his pointed response to a now-deleted but widely circulated social media post by former Foreign Affairs and Caricom minister Dr Amery Browne on May 6.

The quote is an apparent reference to the Latin phrase, "Et tu, Brute?".

The online tension surfaced shortly after Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson received her instrument of appointment at the President’s House in St Ann’s.

On the same day, Browne posted on Facebook a photo of himself standing beside Beckles-Robinson, both smiling, with a caption that offered congratulations and a lyrical nod to Kendrick Lamar’s hit Not Like Us. Browne tweaked the original line, performed at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, swapping “influence” for “authenticity”:

“They tried to rig the game, but you can’t fake authenticity. Congratulations to our Leader of the Opposition,” Browne's post read.

Retired Rowley, issued a layered response, part rebuttal, part reflection, thanking Browne for what he termed an “accusation” as he rejected any suggestion of election rigging.

“You, more than anyone else, should know the depth of my authenticity, commitment, and care,” he said before directly challenging Browne:

“Show me where I broke or suppressed any clause, whether in the party or national constitution.”

Saying every action he took was guided by one principle: the best interest of the country, followed by that of the party, “in that order.”

Continuing in a metaphorical tone, he wrote, "I’m sure it is not the first time that you would have seen a high jumper on the athletic field approach the high bar, confident of scaling it, only to fail in the attempt."

Then, in a veiled reference to wider political misconduct, he said he was sure Browne heard of MPs who did everything except enrich their constituents, those he said who abandoned service and genuine connection.

"I’m sure the authenticity of many witnesses and allegations about MPs and friends exploiting young vulnerable females in and out of their office."

Doubling down on symbolism, Rowley addressed what he described as the weariness of an electorate tired of poverty and hard decisions, noting how some chose to follow “the sweet sounds of mythical sirens and the modern-day Pied Piper”, a reference to the legendary figure who, after being denied payment for ridding a town of rats, lured away its children with his music.

“Third terms are always difficult, even in times of plenty and prosperity.”

Reflecting on his political departure, Rowley concluded, "I for one have had my time: I’ve had my say. Now all that is left is the not unexpected ritual of giving up my body to be burnt so that the new phoenix can emerge out of the ashes."

He ended with a final note to Browne, saying his true reckoning is not with “fair-weather colleagues” but with history, already written.

“By now, you should know that I was never overwhelmed by office, nor did I ever fall in love with it.”

Quoting Dr Martin Luther King Jr, he signed off: “Free at last, free at last. Thank God Almighty, I’m free at last.”

Attempts to reach both Rowley and Browne for comment were unsuccessful.