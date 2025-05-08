PSA head: TTRA scrapping a breath of fresh air

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, at a campaign meeting at Northeastern College, Sangre Grande, on March 29. PSA president Felisha Thomas, second from right, and ex-PSA boss Leroy Baptiste, right, have thrown their support behind the party for the general election. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

PUBLIC Service Association (PSA) president Felisha Thomas keenly welcomed the government’s pledge to scrap the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA) proposed by the former government, speaking to Newsday on May 6.

Former finance minister had pushed to amalgamate the Customs and Excise Division (CED) with the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) into the TTRA, whose role was set out in the TTRA Act.

Asked if the scrapping caused a collective sigh of relief, Thomas replied, “Absolutely.

She said, “I recall going into the election period, when the workers heard the promise from the UNC, I remember the workers saying it would feel good to wake up on April 29 and not have the TTRA having over their heads.

“When it became a reality they were relieved – that they no longer had to be concerned about their jobs and no longer had to be concerned about how to take care of their families. So it was overall relief on behalf of workers of Customs and BIR.”

Asked if anything had to be done legislatively to scrap the act or whether it would just naturally fall by the wayside, Thomas said it would have to be repealed and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has said she had instructed Attorney General John Jeremie to start the process to do so.

The TTRA Act was passed in the Senate on September 17, 2021, by 21 votes for, seven against and one abstention. The House of Representatives then passed the bill on December 17, 2021, by 21 votes for, 15 against and no abstentions.

Newsday asked about the former government’s arguments the TTRA would bring a more efficient and enhanced collection of revenue than the BIR and Customs Division.

Thomas replied, “While he said the TTRA would have brought enhanced revenue collection and TTRA was needed for the property tax and all those things, we saw where the property tax was being collected in the absence of the TTRA, by the very same workers of the BIR that he said could not have done it.

“That was just an attempt by them to sway the public to buy into their position.”

Newsday asked about Imbert saying the Privy Council said the TTRA could be a “corporate body”, not part of government.

Thomas said, “When he speaks of it in that manner, he is essentially saying the protection workers of the BIR and CED had under the Public Service and protection from political influence, that he would remove the protection of workers and expose the workers who are engaged in revenue collection on behalf of the country to the will of politicians.”

Newsday asked if it was a red flag for the act to allow the line minister to remove the TTRA, with the nod of the government-dominated Parliament?

She replied, “Absolute red flag.”Newsday asked about a certain percentage of BIR and CED workers having been quoted as agreeing to go to the TTRA.

Thomas said many workers whom the former government had said had responded had in fact sent in letters requesting clarification such what VSEP package was being offered or what terms and conditions at the TTRA. She said the forms received by the former government had not necessarily said people were moving over to the TTRA.

Newsday about any promise by the former government of no job losses in amalgamating the BIR and CED into the TTRA. She said the TTRA that reminded her of promises made at the conversion of Petrotrin into successor firms. Of possible job-losses at the TTRA, she said, “That sounds like a repeat of Petrotrin. Every time they say persons are not going to lose jobs,that is exactly what they so.

“So having faith or trust in their words was something that workers or us as their representative could not have done. When you say things and you refuse to out it in writing , it begs the question really whether or not you mean what you are saying.”

Newsday asked if it was now a standard play-book that any amalgamation of organisations was highly likely to produce layoffs.

“You have loss of jobs, you have inferior job, less pay. It is a whole spiral of the working conditions of the employees.

“You have less terms and conditions. It is a scenario that is never favourable to the worker.”

Thomas said the usual excuse proffered during restructuring exercises was to claim the ministries were inefficient and unable to produce.

“Well, the reality is these ministries and divisions have been understaffed and under-resourced for a number of years and the only thing that could come out is inefficiency, but that is not the fault of the worker. The workers that exist there, they push to try to get the work done but they are just unable to reach that target because they are understaffed and under-resourced.”

Newsday asked about previous attempts to coerce unions to accept four or five per cent in wage-hikes at the pain of being barred from any future wage-talks for ten years.

Thomas said that attempt was done under the IRA Act.

“What they attempted to do in this negotiation is that they had put two periods on the table and when we did not accept the four per cent offer for those periods, it was sent to the Industrial Court, the Special Tribunal.

“The head of the Special Tribunal made a decision that if he was to make a ruling on the negotiations he would then turn the two three-year periods before him into two five-year periods. The PSA would have resisted that, would have challenged that decision. We won our challenge. The court ruled that the Special Tribunal has no such power.”

Thomas said the state then challenged that decision. She said the State’s challenge to that decision was still in court.

With the election of a new government now, she said the State can now withdraw its legal challenge to the previous court ruling. Thomas was virtually sure Persad-Bissessar has promised to do so.

“I am certain she has done so and workers will get just as she has promised which is to commence negotiations at no less that ten per cent.”

She said the ten per cent covered the period of 2014-2016 plus 2017-2019, the same periods covered by the government’s four per cent offer.

“Let me remind, she said ‘starting’ at ten per cent.”

Newsday asked if anyone has quantified the overall cost of a ten per cent wage-hike.

“I know the calculations were done. Off the top of my head I can’t recall it. But the calculations were done.

Newsday asked about former prime minister Stuart Young claiming a ten per cent rise would create a government bill that could only be paid by devaluation to the tune of TT$15 TT to US $1.

Thomas replied, “Those were scare tactics being used by the PNM to persuade persons to vote in their favour. But we say that did not work. Persons understood the message, they deleted the message and they voted accordingly.” Asked if she was satisfied TT need not devalue its currency to 15-to-one to pay the ten per cent plus wage bill, she said, “I am satisfied that would not happen.”

Thomas concluded, “It is a breath air for the trade union movement and for workers.

“Being able to have the opportunity to truly engage in negotiations and attempt to have some of the issues resolved on behalf of workers.

“So we are looking forward to a good working relationship with this government and bringing the UNC’s Workers Agenda to life.”