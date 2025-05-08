PNM chair Gadsby-Dolly: Where is Kamla?

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Photo by Faith Ayoung

NEWLY elected PNM chair Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has called on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to account for her absence from the public over the last few days and told citizens to be concerned.

In a post to her Facebook page, the former education minister and St Ann's East MP recalled former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley giving a public account of his health condition when asked.

"The health and fitness for office of a Prime Minister is a public matter; not private. With no sight of the Honourable PM since her swearing in, all citizens should be concerned. Whenever Dr Rowley sought medical attention, there were calls for him to account to the public about his fitness to lead, and he complied. We demand the same of the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Gadsby-Dolly said citizens deserve to understand why Persad-Bissessar had not been seen since May 3, when her cabinet was sworn in.

"Is she really working from home? Files are being sent there for her signature? Why can't we see a picture or video or her at work? Why is the national outcry about such a fundamental issue being ignored? Is this the type of leadership we can expect going forward? Where reasonable requests are ignored and distractions offered as explanations? We demand answers – Where is Kamla Persad-Bissessar? Who is leading Trinidad and Tobago?"

Persad-Bissessar's last public appearance was on May 4 during a victory parade in her Siparia constituency.

While newly sworn-in members took to their offices for the first time on May 5, Persad-Bissessar did not show up to Whitehall. Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath said she was forced to work from home due to flooding and mould issues in the building.

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson called for proof that it was unsuitable, saying the past administration used the building up to a month ago for meetings.

Padarath said the official Prime Minister's residence and diplomatic centre was also unfit for occupation, describing it as a dump. In a Facebook live video on May 8, he complained about the condition of the grounds, sewerage and stagnant water in the moats, mouldy and rotted baseboards and other infrastructural issues. Padarath also complained that none of the security scanners at the checkpoint were working, contrary to a Udecott release. He alleged that a video posted by Rowley of the facilities in seemingly good condition when he left was doctored and altered. He said it would take $5 million to bring the facility up to standard.