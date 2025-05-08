PM arrives at Red House for Cabinet meeting

READY FOR BUSINESS: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar greets reporters as she arrived at the Red House, Port of Spain, for a Cabinet meeting on May 8. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

AFTER days of speculation among the population about her whereabouts and her health, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar waved to reporters as she arrived at the Red House, Port of Spain, promptly at 2 pm for a Cabinet meeting on May 8.

The speculation arose when Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath announced on May 5 that the Prime Minister would be working from home in Phillipine due to mould and flooding at Whitehall.

He further said the Diplomatic Centre was unfit for use and it would take $5 million for the PM’s official residence in St Ann’s to be brought up to standard.

After the meeting, a post-Cabinet media briefing will be held at the Red House at 4.30 pm.