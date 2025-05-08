Moonilal meets with UK delegation

Ernesto Kesar, Minister in the Ministry of Energy, left, Dr Roodal Moonilal, Minister of Energy, Kerry McCarthy, parliamentary secretary under secretary of state for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, and Jon Mark Dean, UK High Commissioner to TT, meet at the ministry's head office in Port of Spain on May 7. - Photo courtesy Energy Ministry

MINISTER of Energy and Energy Industries Dr Roodal Moonilal met with a UK delegation from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero at the ministry's head office in Port of Spain, on May 7.

In a release, the Ministry said the meeting focused on promoting alternative energy by addressing legislative and regulatory gaps that hinder its deployment.

The UK delegation was led by Kerry McCarthy, parliamentary secretary under secretary of state for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Jon Mark Dean, UK High Commissioner to TT and Chinali Patel, Head of Political, Economic and Press of the UK High Commission, were part of the delegation.

Moonilal was joined by Minister in the Ministry of Energy, Ernesto Kesar and permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles.

He shared thoughts on future policy and institutional strengthening at the ministry.

Moonilal also pointed out technical, policy and regulatory interventions as key areas for possible synergies with the UK, the release said.

Kesar emphasised the government’s commitment to adopting a people-centric approach to the energy business and expressed his commitment to just transition in energy.

He also pointed out a possible area of interest for a UK-TT partnership in the promotion of entrepreneurial opportunities through technical assistance.