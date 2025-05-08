Leo XIV, the first US pope

Newly elected Pope Leone XIV appears at the balcony of St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on May 8. - AP PHOTO

THE 267th pope has been elected.

He is Chicago-born Robert Francis Prevost. Prevost will be the first elected Pope from the US in history.

Cardinal Prevost was the leader of the Vatican’s office for the Dicastery of Bishops, a department within the Roman Catholic Church that oversees the selection of new bishops.

He also spent many years as a missionary in Peru. He was the leader of the Augustinian order.

He was also known as an experienced and wise leader.

The new Pope used the name Leo XIV, known for championing the plight of the poor and of workers.