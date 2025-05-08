Griffith resigns as NTA leader, willing to help with national security

Gary Griffith. - File photo

FORMER commissioner of police and political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith has announced his resignation from the party's leadership. In a phone interview with Newsday on May 8, Griffith said he did not know what the future held but added he would continue to serve Trinidad and Tobago.

“I have resigned, but there should be no major concern. This is not surprising: that's just how I am. I've been a team player throughout my life. And as a team player, when you're not successful in your mission, the honourable thing to do is step down and allow others to take the lead.”

Griffith expressed hope his departure would give the NTA an opportunity to grow and evolve. He said no political party, organisation, or team should be built around a single individual, as it would undermine the spirit of teamwork.

“There’s hope the NTA can move forward with new blood and new leadership that can drive the party forward.”

Reflecting on the outcome of the April 28 elections, Griffith acknowledged the long-standing struggle of third parties in TT, saying the electorate did not appear to support alternatives to the dominant parties.

“For the last four decades, third parties have tried and failed. About 550,000 of fewer than 600,000 voters chose the two major parties. It seems that’s not going to change.”

He attributed much of this to the country’s electoral system, criticising the lack of proportional representation, which he believed hinders third-party success. Griffith also addressed the perception that third parties existed only to split votes or support the UNC, saying that was a false narrative.

Turning his attention to the UNC, Griffith extended well wishes to its political leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and her team.

“There was never any hatred, bitterness, or animosity. Everybody loves Gary and the NTA. When it comes to voting, there’s always that concern: ‘If I vote for you, will it help the other side win?’ And people ended up returning to their traditional bases, which is their right.”

He described both the PNM and the UNC as “great parties,” adding, “It seems everybody doesn’t want me to leave Gotham City. They just want me to protect it.”

Despite stepping away from politics, Griffith reaffirmed his commitment to national service, saying he was willing to assist the current administration, at no cost, in the fight against crime. He stressed his priority remained the success of the country, regardless of political affiliation.

Griffith recounted his contributions to national-security strategy, saying he was the original architect behind the conceptual frameworks for the ministries of defence, justice, and home affairs.

Those proposals, he said, were draughted in the lead-up to the 2010 general election, during which then-Opposition Leader Persad-Bissessar adopted some of his recommendations.

Of the three proposed ministries, only the ministry of justice was implemented at the time, but Griffith said it failed to fulfil its goals because the minister deviated from the original plan.

The ministry, he explained, was intended to reduce recidivism, improve rehabilitation, and reform the criminal justice system, particularly in areas such as prison overcrowding, prolonged remand periods, and court delays caused by police absenteeism.

Griffith also elaborated on his vision for the ministry of defence, which aimed to enhance the use of the Defence Force, especially for securing national borders. He said 95 per cent of illegal weapons entered through legal ports and proposed a maritime security wall and dedicated border-protection units as solutions.

The proposed ministry of home affairs would have focused on reforming institutions like the police service, improving operational standards and accountability.

Reflecting on his past political affiliations, Griffith said he held no animosity toward any political party but expressed concern over how politics had been used to attack reputations and manipulate public servants.

He alleged following the 2020 general election, where the PNM "benefited from his track record," he was removed from office for refusing to politically target individuals at the request of government officials.

Griffith claimed the individuals who orchestrated his removal were later rejected by their own party, which he viewed as a hopeful sign for political reform. He warned against vindictive political behaviour and stressed the need to preserve the independence of law-enforcement agencies.

As for the future of the NTA, Griffith expressed cautious optimism. While he did not name a successor, he said there were capable individuals within the party who could continue its mission.

He acknowledged the steep challenges third parties faced, especially regarding financial support, saying while major parties receive millions in donations, the NTA struggled to raise even a fraction of that.

Despite those hurdles, Griffith remained hopeful about the potential for political transformation in TT and wished the NTA continued growth and success.