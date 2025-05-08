Government discusses eCabinet, repeal of TTRA in first Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar greets reporters as she arrived at the Red House, Port of Spain, for a Cabinet meeting on May 8. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

AMONG the topics discussed at the government’s first Cabinet meeting was the establishment of an e-Cabinet platform, repeal of the TT Revenue Authority Act, and the establishment of a committee to make recommendations about a “stand your ground” law for Trinidad and Tobago.

In a release on May 8, issued during the Cabinet meeting held at the Red House, Port of Spain, the Office of the Prime Minister said several decisions were taken during the meeting.

It said the first was an amendment to the Children’s Fund Act, 2010, Chapter 29:01. This amendment would expand the categories of applicants that could qualify for a grant. It would also include a mechanism to enable the Health Minister to review a decision by the board of the Children’s Life Fund Authority to reject an application for a grant under the act.

Another decision was the repeal of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority Act, (No. 17 of 2021). As part of this discussion, the Prime Minister was authorised to address all financial and staffing obligations attendant on the Authority to bring its operations to a close. The release said the government will focus its resources on strengthening the Board of Inland Revenue instead of establishing the Authority.

A decision was taken to establish a committee to make recommendations for an appropriate “stand your ground” law in TT. This committee will evaluate and make proposals for an effective suite of measures to enable citizens to defend themselves and their property when faced with a threat by criminals.

In addition, the release said a special committee will be established to consider approaches and develop appropriate legislative sanctions to combat home invasions in TT.

Prior to the Cabinet meeting, the ministers participated in a government orientation programme. The release said the programme was designed to equip newly appointed ministers, ministers in the ministry and parliamentary secretaries with the knowledge, tools, and resources necessary to navigate their roles effectively.

The programme’s topics included: a structural overview of the government by the Public Administration Ministry; execution of the budget, a presentation on the financial management and accounting system of the government and another on state enterprises and boards, all by the Ministry of Finance; an overview of the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) by the Ministry of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development; a presentation of protocol by the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs; and an eCabinet platform by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The release said the government also provided critical insights into government operations, policy development, legislative procedures, and inter-ministerial collaboration, ensuring a smooth and informed transition into office.

The Office of the Prime Minister said this initiative underscores the government’s commitment to good governance, transparency, and efficient public service delivery.