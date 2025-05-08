Energy ministers met with heads of state enterprises

ENERGY Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal and Minister in the Energy Ministry Ernesto Kesar met with heads of all energy state enterprises at the ministry's head office in Port of Spain on May 7.

In a release, the ministry said the purpose of the meeting was to apprise the newly appointed ministers on the current state of operations of the companies.

The meeting also aimed to chart the way forward for continued discussions to focus on priority areas.

Speaking to the executives, Moonilal acknowledged the critical role of the energy sector for Trinidad and Tobago's economy.

The meeting was one of the first steps taken by the new ministers to actively engage with key energy stakeholders to prioritise the government’s energy agenda.

Kesar highlighted the importance of applying a people-centric approach to TT’s energy sector.

Both ministers reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that each citizen reaps the benefits of the nation’s resources, the release said.

The state enterprises represented at the meeting were Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd, Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd, Power Generation Company of TT Ltd, the National Gas Company, the National Energy Corporation of TT, the NGC Green Company Ltd, Trinidad Nitrogen Company Ltd, Trinidad Generation Unlimited and TT National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd.

The ministers were also accompanied by permanent secretaries Penelope Bradshaw-Niles and Karinsa Tulsie, along with Marc Rudder, deputy permanent secretary.