Cricket West Indies monitoring rising tension between India, Pakistan

Indian soldiers patrol a market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on May 6, 2025. - AP PHOTO

ON May 8, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said it is "closely monitoring the escalating situation between India and Pakistan following recent military actions in the region."

The West Indies' governing body for cricket said it has been in contact with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Pakistan Cricket Board, and West Indies players currently involved in the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League as "the welfare of our people remains our highest priority."

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours have risen lately.

On May 7, two weeks after a deadly militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, India launched a series of strikes on sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

India's defence officials have said the strikes were in retaliation for the April 22 attack in the town of Pahalgam, in India-controlled Kashmir, which left 25 Indians and one Nepali national dead. Pakistan has denied involvement.

CWI said it continues to receive regular updates through diplomatic, governmental, and cricketing channels, and stands ready to offer assistance where necessary.

"We remain committed to the spirit of international cricket and to supporting our players through this uncertain and sensitive period."