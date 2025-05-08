Chinese businesswomen freed of 2021 covid breach charges

TWO Chinese businesswomen accused of breaching covid19 regulations in 2021 were freed by a magistrate on May 7 due to delays by police prosecutors in bringing the case to trial.

Magistrate Debra Quintyne dismissed the charges against Shumin Zhou and Xaio Zheng after prosecutors admitted they were not prepared to proceed with the trial, which had been scheduled for that day.

Zhou and Zheng were charged under the public health regulations after police allegedly found their business, Happiness Supermarket in Barataria, operating on June 3, 2021.

At the time, supermarkets were not among the businesses permitted to open during the Indian Arrival Day and Corpus Christi public holidays. The offence carried a maximum penalty of a $250,000 fine and six months’ imprisonment.

When the matter was called, police prosecutor Sgt Lloyd told the court the case could not proceed because the charging officer, acting Sgt Ramkissoon had been on extended leave and was unaware of the trial date. Lloyd requested a new date, but defence attorney Vashisht Seepersad opposed the application.

“This is highly prejudicial that the prosecution does not have a reasonable excuse,” Seepersad said. He noted that his clients had complied with all court requirements, including travelling from China to attend the hearing.

Ramkissoon, when questioned by the magistrate, said he was still mourning the death of his daughter in August 2024 and had taken leave to recover.

“I am getting myself back together,” he told the court.

Magistrate Quintyne expressed concern that no other witnesses were present and found it unreasonable to further postpone the trial.

“I have heard a myriad of excuses, and none of those excuses lie at the feet of the defence,” she said.

“I think it would be unfair to ask the defendants to make their way halfway around the world and then return to TT for a trial,” she added. She said it was the court’s duty to balance the interests of justice.

“There was an adjournment since July of last year… This trial is dismissed for want of prosecution. The prosecution's application for an adjournment is denied,” she ruled.