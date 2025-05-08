Can obesity affect your life insurance policy?

Obesity and a high BMI can affect your insurance policy. -

How important is weight when applying for a life insurance policy?

When applying for life insurance, your weight plays a significant role in the underwriting process.

Insurance companies evaluate a range of factors to assess your overall risk as a policyholder – age and health being among the most critical.

Excess weight is often associated with increased risk for chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.

Individuals with a higher weight may be classified as higher-risk applicants, which can result in higher premiums.

Insurers, however, do not automatically apply a premium rating based solely on weight.

In most cases, they will request a medical examination or review your medical records to determine whether any underlying health issues are present.

One commonly used metric is your body mass index (BMI), which offers a general indication of your health based on height and weight. However, BMI is not the only factor considered.

Insurers may also take into account other elements such as muscle mass, lifestyle and overall medical history.

For example, someone with a high BMI due to muscle rather than fat may not be rated the same as someone with a similar BMI and poor health indicators.

Can you be denied life insurance for being overweight?

Your life insurance application is unlikely to be denied based solely on weight. However, if you have a serious pre-existing medical condition, it may impact your eligibility for certain policies.

In such cases, there are alternative options available – some life insurance policies do not require a medical examination.

While these "no-exam" policies can provide coverage, they typically come with higher premiums due to the increased risk assumed by the insurer.

What is the best life insurance policy for someone with a high BMI?

Individuals with a high BMI can often still qualify for life insurance coverage, so it is advisable to begin by exploring standard policy options.

If you encounter challenges qualifying due to health-related factors, you can then explore a policy that does not require a medical examination, making it more accessible. However, they typically come with higher premiums and sometimes lower death benefit amounts.

Can my premium change over time?

Yes, your premium can change. If you improve your health and adopt a healthier lifestyle with regular exercise that leads to weight loss and improved overall wellness, your premium can be cheaper the next time you apply for life insurance.

This underscores the importance of securing life insurance at a young age while in good health.

At that stage, individuals are typically classified as standard or preferred risks, which results in more affordable premiums and the ability to obtain a higher level of coverage.