Building a Caribbean-first investment ecosystem

Kerwyn Valley

The diaspora is ready, so are we.

Across the globe, millions of Caribbean nationals are building successful lives in Toronto, London, Miami, New York and beyond.

This vibrant, capable diaspora contributes over US$10 billion annually in remittances to our region.

But here's the question: How much of that capital builds long-term Caribbean value?

The answer is – very little!

Most of this wealth sustains households or flows into fragmented projects – not structured, scalable investments that grow enterprises, transform industries or uplift communities.

That’s the opportunity before us. And that’s why now is the moment to build a Caribbean-first investment ecosystem – a set of interlinked, credible and purpose-driven investment platforms designed to channel diaspora capital into our traders, creatives and institutions.

This is not just a financial idea – it’s a movement that aligns with TT Coalition of Services Industries’ mission to make service exports a major engine of Caribbean development.

"Diaspora capital is Caribbean capital. It’s time we put it to work – on our terms."

Three bold investment strategies, one clear mission

Here are three ideas for investment innovations that serve as pillars of the Caribbean-first vision.

Each one is directly relevant to TTCSI members and partners across the regional services value chain.

1. Fuelling regional importers with diaspora hard currency

In TT and throughout the region, small and medium-sized importers are constantly at the mercy of foreign exchange (forex) shortages and cash flow delays.

This is especially painful for trade-related service firms – customs brokers, logistics companies and wholesalers –who depend on timely movement of goods.

This investment vehicle concept intends to channel diaspora hard currency (USD, CAD, GBP) into structured trade finance for vetted importers.

Think of it as a reliable international trade facilitation bridge that enables smoother, cheaper imports and more consistent business continuity.

Diaspora capital investment becomes Caribbean working capital. Imports keep moving, margins improve and economies grow.

By helping Caribbean importers secure timely access to foreign currency, such an investment vehicle also strengthens the services ecosystem around them – from distribution and warehousing to e-commerce fulfilment and shipping. For TTCSI stakeholders, this is an opportunity to serve better, grow faster and scale regionally.

2. Fuelling regional exporters with diaspora hard currency

TTCSI has championed the creative industries as a vital part of services exports. But regional creatives continue to face one persistent barrier: access to capital.

Enter a purpose-built investment initiative targeting funding for filmmakers, designers, animators, musicians, digital storytellers and other cultural entrepreneurs.

This investment vehicle provides capital with creative freedom – offering royalty-backed financing and equity participation to unleash regional talent for global audiences.

We don’t just want to export music. We want to export ownership.

Imagine a TT animation studio co-financed by diaspora investors or a regional film distributor breaking into international streaming platforms – with profits and ownership retained right here in the Caribbean.

That’s the power of structured investment in the orange economy.

Diaspora investors get a piece of the cultural future. Creative entrepreneurs get room to breathe, build and boom.

3. The credit union mutual fund opportunity

Caribbean credit unions manage billions in assets and are deeply trusted by the communities they serve. But outside of Jamaica, no credit union in the region has launched its own family of mutual funds. This is a missed opportunity to democratise access to wealth creation and expand financial inclusion.

Imagine a credit union mutual fund family – regulated, transparent and built with Caribbean needs in mind.

Mutual funds allow the average member to invest in local businesses, creative projects, real estate or even government infrastructure – with as little as the local currency equivalent of US$100 to start.

Mutual funds are not just for the elite. They’re for every member with $100 and a dream.

For TTCSI members, such funds could also provide patient capital to scale service-based businesses – consulting firms, educational platforms, architectural studios, legal practices and more.

This opens the door to homegrown capital for homegrown services.

A unified vision: Caribbean wealth, Caribbean values

Investment vehicles that support Caribbean importers, creative exporters and our credit union community are more than financial instruments.

They are building blocks in a Caribbean-first capital ecosystem – an ecosystem grounded in Caribbean confidence, innovation, wealth generation and inspired policy collaboration.

One that:

· Welcomes diaspora participation

· Empowers Caribbean entrepreneurs

· Retains and reinvests regional wealth

· Supports cultural exports and service-led growth

· Aligns with TTCSI’s mission of service-driven transformation

This is not theoretical. The groundwork is already being laid.

Together, let’s build Caribbean-first prosperity – by our people, with our people and for our people.