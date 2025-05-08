Aranguez's commercial pivot: From farmland to enterprise

A large commercial building housing multiple business on Chotoo Road Extension, Aranguez on May 7. The businesses being housed are: Farm & Function Caribbean Frozen Fruit, Click & Collect Green Grocery, Propel Ventilation Supplies, Tamers Wholesalers and Quality Commercial Interiors. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

WHAT was once one of Trinidad’s largest farming belts on the outskirts of Port of Spain is swiftly transforming into a dense patchwork of hardware stores, warehouses, fast food outlets, plazas and malls.

The district of Aranguez, long known for its fertile fields and steady supply of fresh produce, is in the midst of a dramatic evolution – one that farmers and business leaders alike believe is inevitable, though not without its consequences.

The signs are obvious. From the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway up to the Aranguez Savannah, a number of plots that once yielded patchoi and watermelon now sit behind chain-link fences marked "For Sale."

A drive through the area reveals bustling construction sites and freshly paved parking lots where there used to be rows of lettuce.

And while commercial growth is bringing jobs and services to the area, the infrastructure meant to support that expansion is lagging dangerously behind.

A district built on agriculture

Historically, Aranguez was the capital’s breadbasket. Throughout the 20th century, it was home to some of the country’s first organised truck farmers, supplying markets in Port of Spain with everything from bodi to cucumber.

The district’s fertile soil and flat terrain made it ideal for short-crop farming and livestock.

The Aranguez Savannah itself was once a vast rice plain, later a livestock grazing ground, before being converted into a community hub and recreational venue.

"It’s not something that happened overnight," said Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, head of the Aranguez United Farmers Association.

"This has been coming for years. But it accelerated after the highway opened up easy access to the area.

"The land values went up, and little by little, the farms were replaced by hardware stores, warehouses and now malls."

Today, only pockets of farming remain.

Sunita Ramdial-Baldeo, who rents private land in the area alongside her husband Jonny, still plants cauliflower, celery and cabbage. But the challenges are mounting.

"The ravine needs to be cleaned. With the government before, we never really got any help after floods," she told Business Day. "It’s a big gamble farming here. Flooding, theft – entire crops gone. And we just have to fight and battle it on we own."

The couple knows their time is limited, saying they’ll surely be on the plots for a few more years, "but we know it’s only a matter of time."

Commerce rising, infrastructure stalling

The pace of commercialisation in Aranguez South, particularly south of the Savannah, has been relentless.

According to Abrahim Ali, president of the San Juan Business Association, "agriculture is virtually finished in the area."

He estimated 70 to 80 per cent of the land has been repurposed for commercial and residential use.

"You still see some housing developments and a few plots, but most of the remaining agricultural land is now essentially penalised in terms of value because it can’t be developed like the rest," he said.

He suggested the new government identify entirely new areas for agricultural use and let Aranguez continue evolving as an economic hub.

"Oh, dramatically," Ali said when asked about land value increases. "A farmer’s acre that sold for $500,000 a few years ago is now fetching $5 million in Aranguez South – even more than in the North."

Ali, however, is deeply concerned about the infrastructure, calling it "completely inadequate" for the pace of growth.

"The way the highway was designed, it can’t efficiently handle traffic in and out of the commercialised zone – especially during peak hours, in heavy rain or retail rush periods like Christmas. The area gets choked," he added.

Ali and the business owners have proposed straightforward solutions – alternate-side parking, one-way streets during peak hours and revised traffic restrictions around key intersections like the Croisee. But Ali said authorities have consistently failed to act.

"Zoning? The time for that has almost passed. The highways are lined with businesses. Trying to enforce zoning now is almost impossible," he said.

The association has also recommended a new fire substation for the area, pointing to land near the Uriah Butler Highway in Champs Fleurs as an ideal site.

In emergencies, the existing fire station on the Eastern Main Road is too remote and difficult to access through traffic, Ali said.

"El Socorro South has outgrown the services it has. The current set-up isn’t sustainable for the pace of development happening here," he warned.

Residents welcome growth – with caution

For many longtime residents, like Alan, who works at a local hardware, the development is both welcomed and overdue.

"I’ve lived in Aranguez my whole life, and to be honest, it’s good to finally see some proper development happening here," he said.

"The new businesses popping up are bringing jobs for young people and putting money back into the area."

Alan sees the ripple effect daily – contractors, delivery drivers and even roadside food vendors benefitting from the construction boom.

But like Ali, he hopes the expansion is properly managed.

"We don’t want it to turn into a mess with haphazard parking and traffic piling up.

"If it’s planned right, Aranguez could be a model for how communities on the edge of Port of Spain should grow."

Farmers’ hopes for the future

While few are fighting the tide of development, Aranguez’s remaining farmers are demanding to be part of the conversation.

Maharaj said the community isn’t opposing economic growth but insists that the government has a duty to protect the livelihoods of landless farmers.

"We don’t want to stand in the way of economic development," Maharaj said. "But we would like our farmers – many of whom have no tenure on land – to enter partnerships with the government. Allocate land based on farming skills."

He criticised past administrations for awarding agricultural leases to non-farmers, leading to idle plots and wasted opportunity.

"There’s a hell of a lot of arable land in this country not under cultivation. Meanwhile, our genuine farmers are left fighting floods, praedial larceny and land uncertainty on their own."

Maharaj called on the new government to deliver on campaign promises – reduce the food import bill by supporting local farmers, subsidise seedlings and new farming techniques, address water supply issues and develop youth farming programmes to attract the next generation.

"Agriculture in this country is a million-dollar business," he added. "And praedial larceny is a constant threat. The enforcement squad has one vehicle and locked-up guns from ten years ago."

An inevitable shift

Both Ali and Maharaj agree that the future of Aranguez is largely settled.

The south side, stretching to the highway, will become fully commercial in the coming years.

The north will maintain a mix of residential and light commercial activity, with only scattered farming plots remaining.

For farmers, the priority now is securing fair opportunities elsewhere so that TT’s food security isn’t sacrificed on the altar of progress.

"Aranguez falls within the suburbs of Port of Spain," Maharaj said."“So when we see this kind of development, it means it’s simply a sign of economic growth. But it can’t come at the expense of fresh local produce. The country still needs that."

The hope, then, is for a future where commerce and agriculture aren’t adversaries but parallel industries – one revitalising Aranguez, the other feeding the nation.