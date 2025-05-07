Udecott: Scanners working at PM's residence

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at her swearing-in ceremony at President's House, St Ann's, May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

The Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) says all security scanners at the Prime Minister's Official Residence and Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's are working.

In a statement on May 7, Udecott said, "The walk-through scanner and hand-held scanners at the Official Residence of the Prime Minister are fully operational."

Udecott added that while the electronic baggage scanner is currently scheduled for repair, "there has been seamless transition by the TTPS' Special Branch Unit in conducting physical checks of all bags entering the premises."

The Special Branch is tasked with protecting key state officials including the President, the Prime Minister, the Opposition Leader and judges among others.

Earlier in the day, outside Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's private residence in Philippine, South Trinidad, Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath identified non-operational scanners at the PM's Official Residence and Diplomatic Centre as a reason why Persad-Bissessar could not use this venue as an alternative office while restorative work needs to take place at her official office at Whitehall in St Clair.

In a WhatsApp message on May 7, former national security minister Marvin Gonzales said he was never advised of this (non-functional scanners the the PM's Residence and Diplomatic Centre) during his brief stint in this post. He was national security minister from March 17 to May 1.

He said, "We've had most of our National Security Council meetings at the Diplomatic Centre where all of the heads of national security attended and I've never heard anyone raising this as an issue."

Gonzales, the Arouca/Lopinot MP rejected Padarath's claims.

"He is engaging in sideshows and deliberate distractions to justify why the Honourable Prime Minister should run the affairs of the office of PM from the privacy of her home." Gonzales claimed this happened during Persad-Bissessar's 2010-2015 tenure as prime minister and no one should be surprised by this "To try and use these distractions is really engaging in dishonest PR stunts."

After receiving her instrument of appointment at President's House, St Ann's on May 6, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles said the former PNM cabinet held meetings at Whitehall with the most recent one being two weeks ago.

In a statement on the same day, former public administration minister Allyson West dismissed UNC claims that Whitehall was unfit for use. She said former prime ministers Dr Rowley and Young used Whitehall as their official office.

"It has also served as the location for weekly cabinet meetings and meetings of cabinet sub-committees, such as the Finance and General purposes Committee," West said.

Apart from sections of the basement used by the Cabinet secretariat, West said Whitehall was structurally sound, safe, and fully functional.

"To facilitate necessary repair works, arrangements were made to temporarily relocate the Cabinet Secretariat, ensuring continuity of operations while allowing the required repairs to be completed." West said the cost of these repair works was estimated to be $4.5 million.