Trinidad and Tobago women seek to end Guyana win-streak in T20 Blaze

Trinidad and Tobago women seek to return to winning ways when they go up against Guyana women in the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze at Arnos Vale Playing Field in Kingstown, St Vincent, on May 7, from 7 pm.

The women’s team have won two of their three matches played, defeating Barbados by 36 runs and Jamaica by five wickets. However, in their last fixture against Windward Islands, TT lost by a three-wicket margin on May 5.

On the other hand, Guyana remain unbeaten, with convincing wins over Leeward Islands, Windward Islands and Barbados.

At the same venue on May 7, Jamaica take on Barbados from 10 am and Windwards meet Leewards from 2.30 pm, before the TT vs Guyana contest.