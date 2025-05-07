Trinidad and Tobago golfer Richards Jr wins St Lucia Open championship

Christopher Richards Jr -

Trinidad and Tobago golfer Christopher Richards Jr won the St Lucia Open championship division title at the Sandals Cap Estate Golf & Country Club on May 4.

Richards Jr, 20, hauled in valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking points as he finished eight strokes ahead of eventual runner-up Romanu Inglis of the host nation. Richards Jr finished on 218, scoring 73, 73, 72 across three days, while Inglis tallied 226, scoring 77, 71, 78.

TT’s Liam Bryden took a credible third place in this division after he totalled 227, just one stroke short of Inglis.

A St Lucia Times article quoted Richards Jr in his celebratory speech, “The course played pretty well. The competition against the other players was great. Romanus, who plays here all the time; was in a fight with him for the entire day. Great player. The course is pretty good. I would love to see the course in the wet season. It was a little dry, but the greens were fine, so it made up for it.”

Richards Jr confirmed defence of his title in 2026.

In the men’s division, TT’s Warren Steele and West Indies men’s head coach Daren Sammy tied for second place, both on 257. Mario Reyes won the division with 258.

At the Open, over 75 players from 16 territories competed across three days and 56 holes.