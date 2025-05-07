South East defeat South in TTCB U-13 tourney

-

SOUTH EAST claimed a 24-run win in a keenly contested clash with South when action in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Under-13 Interzone tournament continued at PowerGen Sports Club in Penal on May 5.

Inserted to have first strike, South East made a competitive score of 182 for seven in a game which was reduced to a 40-over affair. After losing opening batsman Jayden Aaron for a duck in the third over, South East got a number of handy innings as captain Ronaldo Siewsankar (32 off 31 balls), Saveer Deonarine (28 not out off 37), Kaydon Boochoon (24) and Jonathan Mungaroo (23 off 11) all contributed nicely.

Opening bowler Vashist Jagdeo was the pick of the bowlers for South as he grabbed three for 39, accounting for the wickets of Aaron, Jaden Guevarro (12) and Ronaldo Basdeo (one). Meanwhile, Dylan Rambharose and Bradley Jaimungal grabbed two wickets apiece.

After getting a decent start, South slipped from 48 for one to 75 for five in a seven-over span, with Mungaroo (two for 19) grabbing the scalps of Josiah Ramlal (duck) and opening batsman Kavir Kolahal in the 21st over.

A sixth-wicket stand of 57 between Jagdeo (31 off 46) and Shafeel Stewart (16 off 24) brought South right back into contention, before the pair's partnership was halted when Raashid Mohammed effected the run out of Stewart in the 30th over. South were on 132 for six at that stage, leaving them needing 51 runs off the last ten overs.

South left themselves too much to do at the death, though, as their last four wickets fell for 26 runs. Jagdeo was the last man to be dismissed when he was run out in the 38th over as South were bowled out for 158.

Kayden Waterman led the South East attack with figures of three for 15, which included the scalps of captain Sanjeev Samaroo (ten), Adam Ghuran (12) and Xavier Stewart (one).

Summarised Scores:

SOUTH EAST – 182/7 from 40 overs (Ronaldo Siewsankar 32, Saveer Deonarine 28 not out, Kaydon Boochoon 24; Vashist Jagdeo 3/39, Dylan Rambharose 2/13) vs SOUTH – 158 from 37.5 overs (V Jagdeo 31, Kavir Kolahal 24; Kayden Waterman 3/15, Jonathan Mungaroo 2/19). South East won by 24 runs.